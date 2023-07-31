Demolition underway for former Castle Rock library

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with the Douglas County Libraries (DCL) are announcing the former Castle Rock Philip S. Miller Library is coming down to make way for a parking lot for a new Douglas County Library.

Demolition on the old building at 100 S. Wilcox Street has already begun and the project is expected to take six weeks.

According to Rick O’Dell, the DCL’s Interim Special Projects Manager, the old building should be taken down by the first weekend in August.

Officials state the building’s exterior tilt-up wall panels and roof will be dropped and pushed into the building footprint using earth-moving equipment starting at the northwest corner of the library.

The knocked-down exterior and interior wall sections and roof debris will be scooped up using earth-moving equipment and deposited into large trailers to be removed from the site.

Officials state demolition of the concrete floor slab will begin shortly after those initial projects are completed.

Once demolition is complete, however, and debris is removed, Fransen Pittman General Contractors will regrade the area to its new elevation, rough-in site improvements for the new parking lot, pour concrete curb and gutter sidewalks, roll asphalt, and put the finishing touches on the new 220-space parking lot, including striping, lighting, and landscaping.

The expected completion of the parking lot project is by Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the Grand Opening of the new Castle Rock library will be held on Saturday, August 26, from 10-4 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to use downtown Castle Rock public parking lots and garages while the new building’s parking lot is under construction.

To learn more about the Castle Rock building project and Grand Opening visit DCL.org/build.