Colorado Springs woman sentenced to 22 years for fatal DUI crash in Douglas County

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was recently sentenced by a Douglas County judge to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Correction (DOC) for a deadly crash that occurred last year in Parker.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Parker police officers responded to a crash just after 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, at the intersection of Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a pedestrian in the middle of the road fighting for her life. This woman was later identified as 25-year-old Lacy Lewis. She died several hours after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Jessica Stahl of Colorado Springs.

According to the DA's office, an investigation later revealed that Lewis and her boyfriend were in a crosswalk when Stahl's vehicle plowed into her. The boyfriend was not injured.

The DA's office said the investigation into the incident also revealed that Stahl initially stopped at the scene and asked Lewis’ boyfriend, “Did I hit her? She then went back to her car but never called 911 or offered assistance to the victim.

When responding officers approached Stahl's vehicle she sped away. Officers chased her for about a mile at high speeds before she pulled over. It turned out, she had her young child in the car when this all happened.

According to the DA's office, Stahl was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw after she showed clear signs of intoxication.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

The DA's office said that in lieu of a blood sample, medical staff were able to collect a urine sample that showed illicit drug use including Heroin, Methamphetamine, Vicodin, Fentanyl, Suboxone, and Diphenhydramine.

Following a four-day trial, a jury convicted Stahl of the following offenses:

-Vehicular Homicide/DUI

-Vehicular Assault/DUI

-Child Abuse

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death