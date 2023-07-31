Colorado Springs veteran celebrates his 102nd birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young man in Colorado Springs just celebrated another birthday, and he's probably had more than you.

Leroy Jensen, a WWII veteran and longtime Colorado Springs resident, just celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Mr. Jensen served his country in World War II by providing anti-aircraft artillery support throughout the war.

This past weekend, Mr. Jensen got a surprise VIP tour of the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

Mr. Jensen said his birthday wish was to have continued health as he works his way towards birthday number 103.