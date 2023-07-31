Colorado Springs man who said he was ‘possessed by a demon’ before killing mother is sentenced to 33 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs man who tried to use a "demon defense" in his trial for stabbing his mother will be spending the next 33 years in prison.

Yeurashka Graham has pleaded guilty to killing his mother before setting her house on fire in 2021. He was sentenced to 33 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's autopsy report, the mother, Theresa Graham was found under a tarp and had been stabbed in the head, neck, and ribs multiple times.

Yeurashka Graham claimed he was "possessed by a demon" days before the fire, according to arrest documents. When he was arrested for his mother's murder, he was already in jail on attempted first-degree murder charges for allegedly assaulting Colorado Springs Police officers with a metal pole and a religious statue hours after the fire broke out.

In the arrest affidavit detailing the killing, Graham allegedly told an associate during a jail phone call that a friend of his named Marian Fagan "put a demon inside him" days before he killed his mother.

Then, on November 25th, 2021, Yeurashka allegedly told a jail guard, "I wanted to confess to a crime. I know that I killed my mother," documents say. When the jail guard interviewed Yeurashka at the El Paso County Jail, documents say he told them, "I was possessed by demons. Drugs made me do it."