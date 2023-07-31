17-year-old cycling athlete passes away ahead of world championships

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The USA Cycling Team has announced that a 17-year-old National Team athlete has passed away following a training accident.

On Sunday, July 30, Magnus White was hit by a car while riding his bike home to Boulder.

Officials with the USA Cycling Team stated White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships scheduled for August 10.

White was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene with the Boulder Junior Cycling Team and that passion was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community.

Officials stated White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships where he went on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing, before closing out the year at the 20222 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

White proudly represented the U.S. and the Boulder community at another Cyclocross World championship in January of 2023 in Hoogerheide.

The summer of 2023 marked a new chapter for White, where he earned a spot in on the Mountain Bike World Championship team.

The USA Cycling team offered their condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends and the Boulder community.

In memory of Magnus White, friends of the his family have started a GoFundMe and they stated they will continue to ride for Magnus.