One man dead and one dog injured in shooting southwest of downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night, after a man and a dog were shot in a home southwest of downtown.

According to PPD, officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. after receiving information that a shooting occurred.

When officers arrived to the house, they discovered an adult man was already dead and a dog was hurt from a gunshot wound.

Teams within PPD are now leading the homicide investigation. They say a suspect has been identified, but they have not shared whether any arrests have been made in the case.

PPD says the identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County coroner.

According to the police department, this incident marks the 17th homicide in the city this year.

