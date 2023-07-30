Skip to Content
Crews fight structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs home, garage ‘fully involved’

CSFD
Published 5:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently working to put out a fire burning in a home in the northeast part of the city.

CSFD alerted the public they were on scene at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, saying crews were working on a structure fire on Cabin Creek Drive. They said the garage is "fully involved," and crews are fighting the fire with water.

According to the fire department, they do not believe anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

