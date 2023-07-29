Skip to Content
Teen driver transported to hospital for injuries after losing control of car on Woodmen Road

Published 10:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One teen boy is in the hospital, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he lost control of his car on Woodmen road.

CSPD officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Woodmen Road at 7:30 Saturday morning for a single-car crash.

When they got there, they found that the teen had hit the center median while driving east, and the car rolled into the westbound lanes of traffic.

According to CSPD, the boy is being treated at a local hospital. The police department is asking the public to come forward with information if they witnessed the crash.

Annabelle Childers

