 Slow response times in Pueblo West are prompting officials to expand services

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo West has seen a roughly 10% increase in emergency calls to the fire department over the last several years. That's one of the reasons they are focusing on expanding services in the area.

In 2019, Pueblo West residents passed a ballot measure that would put a 1% sales tax on goods to help the department meet national staffing standards and build and staff a new fire station in the Southwest region of Pueblo West near the Shrine Club and General Store. Presently, this part of the metro district does not have a dedicated fire station.



“We need these extra funds, extra fire station, extra apparatus to better serve Pueblo West," said Anthony Sandstrom, Pueblo West Public Information Officer.



Officials in Pueblo West said it's challenging because the fire department serves a more rural area, which can spread out calls and increase response times.They're hoping that the new station and new hires will help decrease how long it takes for fire crews to respond.



The new fire station is expected to be completed by the Spring of next year, according to Pueblo West officials.