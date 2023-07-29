‘Riders 4 Children’ event raises awareness for Southern Colorado children in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, motorcyclists gathered in Colorado Springs to raise awareness for the children and families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

The event was put on by "Riders 4 Children," a nonprofit that holds motorcycle ride fundraising events for charitable organizations.

The motorcycle group partnered this Saturday with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, an organization that helps families who are staying in Colorado Springs because their children need medical treatment through the Children's Hospital.

Saturday marked the 3rd annual ride, and the event started at 8:30 a.m. at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle. The group rode through the city, making a stop at the Ronald McDonald House, where the nonprofit planned a meal, silent and live auctions and musical performances.

At the end of the event, the group plans to donate all proceeds to the charity.