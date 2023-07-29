Skip to Content
One dead and one arrested following two car crash in southeast Colorado Springs

today at 7:56 AM
Published 7:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating a fatal traffic accident on Jet Wing Drive and E. Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD officers got the call reporting a crash involving two vehicles just after midnight Saturday.

Police said one person died in the crash and CSPD officers arrested another.

The crash shut down the intersection of E. Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive and surrounding areas while the CSPD Major Crash Team investigated the accident.

According to CSPD, initial evidence collected shows a vehicle traveling westbound on Fountain Boulevard "ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Jet Wing Drive."

CSPD believes that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

