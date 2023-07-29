One dead and one arrested following two car crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating a fatal traffic accident on Jet Wing Drive and E. Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD officers got the call reporting a crash involving two vehicles just after midnight Saturday.

Police said one person died in the crash and CSPD officers arrested another.

The crash shut down the intersection of E. Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive and surrounding areas while the CSPD Major Crash Team investigated the accident.

According to CSPD, initial evidence collected shows a vehicle traveling westbound on Fountain Boulevard "ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Jet Wing Drive."

CSPD believes that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.