Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon of Missouri is joining No Labels’ effort to lay the groundwork for a centrist third-party presidential ticket in 2024. Nixon gives the bipartisan organization another prominent ally amid concerns from Democrats that the No Labels campaign could unintentionally help Donald Trump return to the White House. Nixon is stepping back into national politics for the first time since leaving office in 2017. He’ll be No Labels’ director of ballot integrity. He says in an interview he was drawn to the role after learning that Democratic-aligned groups were working to stop No Labels from securing ballot access in key states. No Labels is preparing the strongest third-party presidential bid in at least three decades.

