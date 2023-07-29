Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting near Austin Bluffs, one shot but expected to live

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that ended with one man shot.

The shooting happened on the 4300 Block of Austin Bluffs Parkway behind a Dutch Bros Parking Lot next to the Discovery Church.

CSPD officers were dispatched to the scene just before midnight Friday, finding one man injured from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical care, and CSPD said he is expected to survive.

Though the shooting happened in a well-trafficked area, CSPD said they don't believe there is any danger to the public and that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

A CSPD officer told our KRDO crew on scene that the witnesses and the victim in this incident are not being very forthcoming with information.

At this time, CSPD has not announced any arrests made in the case.