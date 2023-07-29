Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A proposal by the mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, to fly homeless people to warmer climates or other Alaska cities underscores the homeless crisis affecting the state’s largest city, and the very unique dangers faced by the unsheltered in an extreme environment. A record eight people died of exposure last winter and the situation could be much worse this year. The 500-bed shelter in a sports arena won’t open after neighbors’ complaints. Bickering between the city’s liberal assembly and its conservative mayor has complicated the search for a solution as winter approaches. More than 40% of Anchorage’s homeless are Indigenous people.

