A local child placement agency is raising money to send foster kids to Summer camp
COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)-- A local child placement agency, Kids Crossing, is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise funds to send foster kids to summer camp.
The event is happening Sunday, July 30, starting at 9 am and ending at 3 pm. Event organizers said it's taking place at Red Leg Brewing, 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd, 80907.
However, if you can't make it organizers said there are other ways to help. People can purchase camp supplies for children attending camp, please see the list below for needed items.
Item Wishlist:
- Sunscreen
- Bug Repellent
- Bath Towels
- Wash cloths
- Plastic Flashlights
- Rain Ponchos
- Plastic reusable water bottles
- Disposable child sized face masks
- Adult sized sleeping bags
- Pillow cases
- Travel size shampoo & conditioner
- Travel sized body soap
- Travel sized toothbrush/toothpaste
- Feminine hygiene products
- Band-Aids
- Sunglasses
- Plain baseball caps
- Blank cards with envelops
- Stress/Fidget items
People can also purchase needed items from Amazon Wishlist, the selected items will be shipped directly to Kids Crossing, according to organizers. All donations are tax-deductible.
If you would like to cover the cost to send a youth to camp the total is $250/ youth, Click here.