A local child placement agency is raising money to send foster kids to Summer camp

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)-- A local child placement agency, Kids Crossing, is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise funds to send foster kids to summer camp.

The event is happening Sunday, July 30, starting at 9 am and ending at 3 pm. Event organizers said it's taking place at Red Leg Brewing, 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd, 80907.

However, if you can't make it organizers said there are other ways to help. People can purchase camp supplies for children attending camp, please see the list below for needed items.

Item Wishlist:

Sunscreen

Bug Repellent

Bath Towels

Wash cloths

Plastic Flashlights

Rain Ponchos

Plastic reusable water bottles

Disposable child sized face masks

Adult sized sleeping bags

Pillow cases

Travel size shampoo & conditioner

Travel sized body soap

Travel sized toothbrush/toothpaste

Feminine hygiene products

Band-Aids

Sunglasses

Plain baseball caps

Blank cards with envelops

Stress/Fidget items

People can also purchase needed items from Amazon Wishlist, the selected items will be shipped directly to Kids Crossing, according to organizers. All donations are tax-deductible.

If you would like to cover the cost to send a youth to camp the total is $250/ youth, Click here.