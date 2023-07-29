Skip to Content
12,000 backpacks donated to children all across El Paso County

KRDO
By
Published 3:07 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- COSILoveYou hosted their 5th annual backpack bash across 7 different locations in El Paso County on Saturday.

The Backpack Bash is a collaborative effort involving more than 70 local churches, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and government partners to support 12,000 students across El Paso County, according to COSILoveYou.

Organizers said every student received a free backpack with new school supplies. Also, families got the opportunity to interact with all kinds of organizations that can help support them year-round.

If community members still have backpacks left to donate, they are welcome to drop them off at the COSILoveYou offices, located at 310 S.14th Street, 80904. Organizers said backpacks can be dropped off anytime between 9am-4:30pm this week. 

If you missed the backpack bash Saturday, COSILoveYou is hosting another one Saturday, August 5.

 To sign up for more volunteer opportunities in the future, please visit backpackbash.com 

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

