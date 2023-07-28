Widefield HS Soccer team hosting youth camp and fundraiser this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a new soccer coach in town at Widefield High School (WHS) and Christian Grady has wasted no time in instilling a set of values that emphasizes being involved in the community and volunteering.

The boys and girls in the soccer program have already practiced this through their summer volunteer work during events like "Feed the Park," during which the team provided food and met the community at a local park.

The team's final fundraiser of the year will benefit the soccer program and is this weekend, July 29-30. The Soccer Craze Youth Camp is for local kids and will include training by the WHS Head Coach Christian Grady and WHS players, soccer games, food trucks, music, a photographer, a splash zone, and a raffle giveaway.

For more information on the camp, contact Head Coach Christian Grady at (719) 412-9361.