Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized

NEW YORK (AP) — Under fire this week for an investigative story on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, the entertainment publication Variety made changes to the piece on Friday. But they did not affect the story’s central premise: that Zucker in the past year has sought the help of investors to help him buy the news network that fired him a year and a half ago. Zucker has heatedly denied the story and has called for it to be retracted. The story highlights the dangers for journalists in using confidential sources. The changes made Friday reflect complaints made by two news organizations — The Atlantic and Puck — about how their reporters were characterized.

