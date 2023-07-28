UN says it’s forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of a funding crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels. Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon. That includes Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa. He said WFP needs $20 billion a year but has only received about $5 billion so far.

