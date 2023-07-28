Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paperwork problems and procedural issues are the driving force behind a surge of people losing Medicaid health care coverage in states. Federal data released Friday show that procedural reasons accounted for 4 out of 5 people who lost Medicaid coverage in April, as some states began a review of their Medicaid rolls. Since then, the Medicaid terminations have continued. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that about 3.7 million have been dropped from Medicaid over the past three months. All states were required to resume annual Medicaid eligibility reviews this spring after removals were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.