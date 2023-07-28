Panorama Middle School closed for semester after asbestos found during renovations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After asbestos was found in a Harrison District 2 building, an entire middle school has to relocate — two weeks before school starts.

Signs taped to all the doors at Panorama Middle School read: “DANGER. Asbestos. Biohazard. Keep out.”

The asbestos was found two weeks ago during a multi-million dollar renovation to the middle school, as part of the school district’s six-year $180 million bond.

“When we begin those remodels — disturbing floors, grinding down and taking layers out — sometimes asbestos is found, as was the case in Panorama just a few weeks ago,” said Christine O’Brien, the public information officer for Harrison District 2.

Harrison District 2 is closing the school for the upcoming semester to clean the building and get rid of the asbestos. Now all staff and students will be relocated about 15 minutes west to the formerly vacant Stratmoor Hills Elementary School.

“This is really a study abroad,” said Anitra Gallegos, the Panorama principal. “They get to come into a new neighborhood, a new part of town, a new building.”

Since the discovery of the asbestos a couple of weeks ago, the school district said it has been a whirlwind. In that time, they notified staff and families through calls, emails and social media, about the upcoming location change for the semester.

Stratmoor Hills Elementary School was closed a year ago due to low enrollment. The district used it for teachers in the district’s online classes — Aspire Online Academy. Now the building is opening its doors to house Panorama students and teachers.

“My biggest concern was making sure that we had a space where all of my staff and students could stay together,” Gallegos said.

“We have one school building where all of our Panorama students and staff can be together, so we're not having to break the school up into different grade levels,” O’Brien said.

The district is trying to make the most out of the unexpected situation. They said they realize how this transition may affect some families. To help, the district said they will be providing all transportation for students to and from the elementary school.

“There's nothing but positive that can come from this,” Gallegos said. “We like curveballs here. I've become a heck of a batter.”

The renovations at Panorama Middle School total about $7 million and include improvements to electrical, lighting, flooring, security, HVAC system and furniture. When asked how the school district plans to cover the unexpected cost of the asbestos abatement on top of the renovations, they said they have a little extra bond money that will go toward the abatement instead of the additional projects.

“We won't be able to do quite as many of those projects that we had in the queue, hoping we could get to,” O’Brien said.