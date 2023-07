EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A lightning strike triggered a power outage in Security-Widefield Friday afternoon.

At 4:20 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities said 1,994 customers were without power. By 5:08 p.m., the utility company announced nearly everyone had the power back except for 14 customers.

The estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m.

People are asked to treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

Click here for an outage map.