Fountain PD looking for parents of found child

UPDATE: Fountain PD says the parents have been found and are reuniting with their son at the Fountain Police Department.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public's help in locating the parents of a found child.

The FPD said the child seen above was found in the area of Campground Dr. and Jimmy Camp Dr. Friday. The child says is name is "SJ," according to the FPD.

If you recognized the child or have information about his family, contact the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)-390-5555.