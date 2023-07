EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting Friday night.

According to the EPCSO, the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Venetucci Blvd. This is near the shopping center on S. Academy Blvd., just west of I-25.

The EPCSO asks that citizens avoid the area.

Information is limited at this time. We will provide updates when we know more.