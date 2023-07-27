Travis Kelce fumbled trying to get Taylor Swift his phone number

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce made a play for Taylor Swift, but failed to score.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ player shared on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” which he co-hosts with his brother, that he had attempted to slide his digits to the superstar singer during one of her concerts.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother after Jason mentioned he knew Travis had gone to see the show and asked about it. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

That’s right, the tight end made her a special bracelet. Look what you made him do, Taylor!

Swift is currently traveling with her “Eras Tour.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.

When his brother asked if he meant his jersey number or his phone number, Travis Kelce quipped, “You know which one.”

Speaking of numbers, the pair share 33 as that is both their ages.

But back to the game, er, story. Kelce said, “She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

His brother, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, noted that perhaps Swift had some bad blood over the Kansas City Chiefs heading to this year’s Super Bowl over Jason Kelce’s team, as according to him, “She’s a big Eagles fan.”

CNN has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.

