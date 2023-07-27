Skip to Content
Summer heat and afternoon storm chances continue

today at 8:02 AM
Published 7:50 AM

Continued hot weather with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 6 pm this evening. Some of these may be strong and possibly severe. Highs today will max out in the 90s and a few triple digit highs.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight with mild temperatures by sunrise Friday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Moisture flowing around the western periphery of our high-pressure ridge will continue to give us afternoon thundershowers through the weekend. High temperatures will range from the low to the upper-90s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

