PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past weekend, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) joined the staff at a local Chili's to participate in an event along with police departments all across the state.

The annual 'Tip-a-Cop' fundraiser generates money for the athletes and volunteers of Special Olympics Colorado.

In just eight hours, officers in Pueblo raked in more than $3,600 for the worthy cause.