Skip to Content
News

Governor issues two Executive Orders in response to two southern Colorado fires

Titan Fire, June 28, 2023
Vic Meyers
Titan Fire, June 28, 2023
By
Published 4:50 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis issued two Executive Orders in response to recent fires in southern Colorado.

This is meant to memorialize the verbal action made in June in response to the Spring Creek Fire in Garfield County and the Titan Fire in Las Animas County.

The Executive Orders will allocate funds for costs associated with both efforts. This includes money for the state's response, suppression, recovery, and future mitigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content