Governor issues two Executive Orders in response to two southern Colorado fires

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis issued two Executive Orders in response to recent fires in southern Colorado.

This is meant to memorialize the verbal action made in June in response to the Spring Creek Fire in Garfield County and the Titan Fire in Las Animas County.

The Executive Orders will allocate funds for costs associated with both efforts. This includes money for the state's response, suppression, recovery, and future mitigation.