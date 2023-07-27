CU Boulder returning to Big 12 Conference

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution allowing the University of Colorado Boulder to join the Big 12 Conference effective for the 2024-25 academic year.

A statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George said that after careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving.

For more information, visit https://cubuffs.com/