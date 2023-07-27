CSPD announces opening of Property Return Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the opening of the CSPD Property Return Office.

CSPD said the office will provide improved service and enhanced accessibility to community members and marks a significant step forward in streamlining the process of property return, ensuring privacy for sensitive cases, and increasing convenience for those seeking their belongings.

According to CSPD, in the past community members seeking to recover their property faced challenges with multiple check-ins at the Police Operations Center, leading to increased congestion in the lobby area and minimal privacy. The new office includes a dedicated space to recover items that reduces the time community members spend at their appointment recovering items, expanded return days and hours, and enhanced privacy for sensitive cases, CSPD said.

Each month, CSPD returns property to 300 – 500 people.

The CSPD Property Return Office is located at 224 E. Rio Grande St. in Colorado Springs. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For appointments, call (719) 444-7744 or visit https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/evidence-unit.