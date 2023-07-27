Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along South Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

At 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers with CSPD's Gold Hill Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of S. Nevada Ave.

At the scene, officers found a male who reported being shot in the leg. The victim's age has not been released at this time.

CSPD said the victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

