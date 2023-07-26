Two men arrested and facing multiple charges after robbing State Farm Bank on July 7

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two arrests have been made in connection to a robbery that took place at a State Farm Bank.

On Friday, July 7, at around 5 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) stated they responded to a robbery at the State Farm Bank on McLaughlin Road in Unincorporated El Paso County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were told a black man had entered the lobby and pointed a gun at five bank employees. The man ordered the employees to give him money, who then complied, and placed an unknown amount of money into a black backpack the man had brought in with him.

Video footage captured the suspect entering the bank around 4:58 p.m. and leaving the scene at around 4:59 p.m. Only employees were inside the bank at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

When exiting the building, the suspect walked east toward a car wash where a vehicle and driver were waiting.

Detectives with the EPSCO later identified the alleged bank robber as Dakota Walker, 27, (pictured above left) and the alleged getaway driver as Joshua Harris, 29 (pictured above right).

Harris used a vehicle registered to his name during the robbery. The EPCSO reported his vehicle was located near the 2000 block of N. Academy Boulevard on Friday, July 14.

It was confirmed he was working at one of the businesses in that area.

The CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit, in partnership with the EPCSO, attempted to apprehend Harris and reported he briefly barricaded himself inside the business until shortly after when he was taken into custody without incident.

The alleged bank robber, Dakota Walker, was taken into custody on Friday, July 21, in Kansas by the Lenexa Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, the EPCSO reported he was in possession of numerous items of evidence relating to the robbery.

Meanwhile, Joshua Harris was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is now facing multiple charges.

Dakota Walker was booked into the Johnson County Jail in Kansas on a $100,000 bond and is also facing multiple charges.