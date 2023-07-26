Six malnourished horses rescued from barn covered in feces and urine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Six horses have been rescued following an investigation on reports of animal abuse.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) stated Sheriff’s Deputies and Animal Law Enforcement Officers received the anonymous tip sometime last week at the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road in Parker.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigation efforts found several horses on the property were malnourished and officers documented the animals’ rib cages and hip bones were protruding from their bodies.

They reported the barn floor had large amounts of feces and flies and there were stalls with standing urine.

Many of the horses did not have access to food and water and one horse suffered from an open laceration on its neck that needed immediate medical attention.

DCSO DCSO

The next day members from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Animal Law Enforcement Services seized the six horses and relocated them to an equine rehabilitation facility.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the homeowner/animal caregiver, Jose Covelo, 71, was served with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.