Justice Department seeks preliminary injunction in case against Texas over floating barriers in Rio Grande

The Justice Department building on a foggy morning on December 9
Published 4:42 PM

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department is seeking a preliminary injunction in its case against Texas over its use of floating barriers in the Rio Grande, according to a Wednesday court filing, in an attempt to put the case on a fast track.

“The basic facts are clear, and no further inquiry is needed for this Court to grant the United States immediate injunctive relief in this enforcement action,” the Justice Department said in its filing.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department sued Texas over the floating barriers, which were installed by the state as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s border operation, arguing that they did so without authorization.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

