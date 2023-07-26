As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials are considering a crackdown on defective lithium-ion batteries that power hoverboards, scooters and motorized bicycles because of a rash of deadly fires caused by exploding batteries. The effort comes as New York City implements new laws meant to reduce the number of fires, injuries and deaths in a city where e-bikes have become ubiquitous. One of the new laws requires that all e-bicycles and batteries are certified as safe by an independent testing company. The number of e-bikes in New York City has swelled to 65,000, as homebound city dwellers grew reliant on food delivery workers for meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

