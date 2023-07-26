85th Annual Ute Pass Bronc Day returns to Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It’s a celebration of the past, present, and future as guests flock to the 85th Bronc Day in Green Mountain Falls.

The Ute Pass Bronc Day is calling all who love parades, horses, cowgirl royalty, music, food, games, and more!

The historical event dates back to 1939 and has been a long-standing tradition for cowhands, tourists, and families who were coming to the Ute Pass area to rodeo, vacation, or work summer trades. Bronc Day became an annual day that people set aside to attend as part of their summer experience.

The two-day event will kick off with a free barn dance featuring the Backyard Breeze Band on Friday, July 28, from 7-9 p.m. at the Green Box Farmstand in Green Mountain Falls.

At 3 p.m. on the same day, pie-baker Lisa Huizenga will share her secrets on how to create the best pie crust for novice bakers and those wanting to hone in on their skills, in a workshop at the Church in Wildwood.

Saturday, July 29, will oversee an early Pancake Breakfast at the Church in the Wildwood. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

The Bronc Day parade will officially start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The main road in Green Mountain Falls will be closed at 9:45 a.m., so guests should allow themselves time to find parking and pick a spot to see all the highlights of the parade.

The ‘Best of Ute Pass’ pie judging contest and all kids and family activities will begin following the parade and will see more than 50 vendors gathering to sell arts and crafts, food, and other event goods.

All activities are free for the event and there will be multiple attractions for participants to visit including a monster truck slide, a rubber ducky race, face-painting by Storybrooke Princesses, and guests appearances from Professor Higgins Magic, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, and The Mobile Earth + Space Observatory who will take visitors into a space of innovation, discovery, and experimentation.

For more information about Bronc Day visit thor website by clicking the link here.