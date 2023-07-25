Living Journeys’ 23rd annual summit hike, half marathon, and inaugural 10k raising funds for cancer

MOUNT CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 23rd Annual Living Journeys' Summit Hike, Half Marathon, and Inaugural 10k is taking place this weekend and it comes in support for those impacted by cancer.

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together for a day of inspiration and remembrance and will help raise funds for Living Journeys–a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance, emotional support, and enrichment programs for those impacted by cancer in Gunnison Valley.

The hike, marathon, and 10k will offer an outdoor experience for both seasoned athletes and casual participants as they take in the breathtaking views of Gunnison Valley.

A post-event catered lunch celebration at the base of Mount Crested Bitte will also be included for participants.

Below is more information about each of the events taking place:

Summit Hike 7 a.m. Participants can choose between the 11.5-mile round-trip hike from the base area or riding the Silver Queen chairlift (lift ticket included in registration) for 15 minutes. From the top of the chairlift, participants can follow a high alpine trail to the rocky peak which is about 2 miles roundtrip.

Half Marathon 8 a.m. A 13.2-mile trail run on Mount Crested Butte in the heart of the West Elk Mountains

10k 8:20 a.m. A scenic singletrack trail run that starts and ends at Mount Crested Butte's base. This course follows the same singletrack climb as the Half Marathon but doesn’t climb all the way to the Silver Queen lift.



If you’re looking to get out and into the mountains for scenic views and an outdoor adventure, you can join the community for this stacked day of events held on Saturday, July 29th at Mount Crested Butte.

To register, click the link here.