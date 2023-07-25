Lane violation crashes see 32% bracket jump for drivers between 40 and 49 years old

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Fatal and injury crashes caused by lane violations have steadily risen in Colorado since 2019. While most age groups saw an increase in this category, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) states three groups, with one in particular, saw a significant spike.

Around 450 fatal and injury crashes caused by lane violations were reported in 2019. In 2022, those numbers saw a jump to almost 635 cases. According to CSP, forty may not be so fabulous as this age group saw an alarming 32% increase in crashes.

The top five percentage increases in 2022 include:

Age 40-49: 32% increase over 2021

Age 60-69: 19% increase over 2021

Age 18-21: 12% increase over 2021

Age 50-59: 10% increase over 2021

Age 70-78: 2.5% increase over 2021

In addition to looking at age demographics, the CSP’s 2022 lane violation crash data revealed the top five counties for injuries and fatalities. In descending order, those were:

Larimer County – 66

Jefferson – 61

Adams – 48

El Paso – 41

Weld – 29

Officials with CSP state lane violations can be an indicator for driving above the posted speed limit, driving distracted, and/or driving while intoxicated.

“We may never fully know all the life circumstances feeding into the increase of lane violations by these drivers, especially with our more experienced motorists. Life can be busy and messy but allowing anything to pull your focus off the road or driving while intoxicated is unacceptable. It’s time to get honest with ourselves and take responsibility,” remarked Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.