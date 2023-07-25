Known suspect facing several charges following overnight arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A known suspect for felony Criminal Mischief was arrested and is now facing several charges, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers with the CSPD reported attempting to locate the suspect in the late hours of Monday, July 24.

They arrived at the 1300 block of Pando Avenue and observed the suspect, now identified as Lenux Sue, sitting outside of that location.

Officers reported contacting Sue and explained he was wanted for felony Criminal Mischief and that he was under arrest.

While attempting to handcuff Sue, officers with CSPD reported Sue became combative and began to physically resist his arrest.

They reported he refused to comply with verbal commands and was taken to the ground to be handcuffed.

Sue began to resist again and kicked one of the officers several times in the chest, according to the CSPD.

Sue sustained minor injuries during the altercation but was eventually taken into custody.

CSPD reported Sue was treated at a hospital and released before being transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Lenux Sue was charged with felony Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Police Officer, and Second Degree Criminal Trespass.