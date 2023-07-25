Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Families of transgender children are suing to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors. Lawyers for the families, doctors and LGBTQ+ rights groups on Tuesday sued to block the law from taking effect Aug. 28. The law will prohibit minors from getting puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue those treatments. The state’s Republican attorney general is responsible for defending the law in court. He tried to ban minors’ access to gender-affirming health care through rule change but dropped the effort when the law passed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.