Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum unveils new exhibit about African Americans in aviation history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is unveiling a special exhibition titled Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight and it chronicles the story of African Americans who attained amazing achievements in aviation history.

The exhibition will open Tuesday, July 25, at the CSPM Annex located at 121 S. Tejon Street in Suite #100.

Visitors to the exhibition will explore African American stories through documents, photographs, and other forms of multimedia.

According to the Museum, as part of the many highlights the exhibit will feature, stories and artifacts from Tuskegee Airman–the first military division of African American pilots who fought in World War III– will also be on display for the visitors and guests to see and learn about.

The Museum stated three of the many figures that will be presented in the exhibition will include Bessie Coleman–the first African American woman to obtain her pilot’s license; aviator William J. Powell who led an ambitious program to promote aviation in the African American Community; and Mae Jemison–the first African American woman to fly in space.

Black Wings is presented by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum and examines the contributions of some of the most important African American aviators from the past and present who helped make the dream of careers in flight and space exploration possible.

It chronicles the evolution of aviation through the stories of African Americans who dreamed of flight, left their mark, and helped pave the way for those who would follow.

The CSPM Annex is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plaza of the Rockies also located at 121 S. Tejon Street.