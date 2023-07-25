Broncos reveal new “Snowcapped” alternate helmets

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday revealed their ‘Snowcapped’ alternate helmets that will be worn for two games during the 2023 season, it was announced.

Featuring an all-white shell—a first in Broncos history—‘Snowcapped’ helmets will be worn only with the team’s all-orange alternate uniforms, per league requirements. The white shell and facemask pay homage to Colorado’s towering snowcapped mountain ranges.

The ‘Snowcapped’ helmet also features a vertical stripe along with the Denver D logo that served as the Broncos’ primary mark for nearly 30 years (1968-96).

The Broncos’ ‘Snowcapped’helmet will be on display Saturday for fan-facing promotions during Denver’s Back Together Weekend, presented by Ticketmaster, and during practice on Thursday, Aug. 17. Complimentary tickets are required to attend all Broncos training camp practices.

Please visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/nfl/trainingcamp/information for more information about Denver Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford.