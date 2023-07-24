The best come in threes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Tails, Tunes, and Tastes summer evening event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It’s a wild night for a worthy cause at this summer event. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is kicking off with its Tails, Tunes, and Tastes for a night of music, booze, and an evening on the mountain.

This two-date line-up is a 21+ event and will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 as well as on Thursday, August 31.

Every ticket purchased for Tails, Tunes, and Tastes will oversee 75¢ going toward the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Quarters for Conservation Program, which has already donated $4.5 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world.

This event’s ticket special will include unlimited small plates for attendees to enjoy delicious bites throughout the night, two included drinks guests can use at any bar (cash bars will also be available), live music, and of course mountain hangouts with the Zoo’s animals (most enclosures will be open).

Guests to the event can also watch the sunset from the mountainside, feed the giraffe herds for $3-5, and ride the Mountaineer Sky Ride (weather dependent; tickets will be available at the cashier booth; $4 for Zoo members, $5 for non-members; last ride at 7:30 p.m.).

Dress for a night of dancing and strolling around the park with live musical performances from Red Moon Rounder, Grapefruit Moon, and Mimic amongst other musical line-ups.

Whether you’re coming alone, or with a few friends or family members, designate a driver, or better yet, secure a ride through a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.

Due to the popularity of this event, however, tickets are selling fast. To secure your advanced tickets click the link here. There will be no ticket sales at the front gate.