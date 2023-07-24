Party in the parking lot for breast cancer awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs’ Texas Roadhouse is inviting friends and family members to a free community event as they raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The event will be from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, July 24, in the parking lot at the Texas Roadhouse located at 3120 North Powers Boulevard.

There will be a bounce house, face painting, live music, and vendors for all to come and participate.

Ten percent of sales will go toward the Becky Baker Foundation.