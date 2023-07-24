NFL suspends Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for gambling on league games

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended for gambling on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league announced Monday.

The NFL’s gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all league personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any team or league facility or venue, including the practice facility. Any betting on the NFL is prohibited.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” Broncos officials said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

CNN has reached out to Uwazurike’s representatives as well as the NFL players’ union for comment.

Uwazurike, who played football at Iowa State University, was entering his second season with the Broncos and was due to report to the team’s training camp in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday. He played in eight games in his rookie season and had 17 tackles.

He can petition for reinstatement in one year.

Growing number of NFL players suspended for gambling

Uwazurike’s ban is the latest for the NFL.

In June, league officials suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor through at least the end of the 2023 season.

Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans, who was found to have betting on non-NFL sports at one of the team’s facilities, was suspended for the first six regular-season games of the 2023 season.

On April 21, the NFL announced Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders were suspended for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. The league also said at the time Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions would be suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the gambling policy.

The Lions subsequently released Cephus and Moore and said Berryhill and Williams’ suspensions are “for other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.” Berryhill was later waived by the team.

Cephus, Moore and Toney, like Rodgers and Berry, would be suspended through at least the end of the 2023 season.

Calvin Ridley, who was suspended in 2022 for gambling, was reinstated in March after one year. Ridley was with the Atlanta Falcons when he was suspended and has since been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

