Skip to Content
News

Hot! Summer sizzle through midweek… atleast!

slot0
By
Updated
today at 9:04 AM
Published 7:52 AM

Hot! The next three days are going to be extremely hot here in southern Colorado.

TODAY: A strong dome of high pressure will continue to build across the four corners, with very hot temperatures through Wednesday. Highs today will range from the mid-90s to the low triple digits. Shower and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature... and confined mainly to the higher terrain and the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows falling into the mid and upper-60s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED: The summer swelter will continue the next couple of days as and chances for afternoon thunderstorms climb. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will again top out in the upper-90s and triple digits.  Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees by the end of the week, and we'll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content