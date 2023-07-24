Gas prices in Colorado Springs down 6.2 cents in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

Average prices are now totaling $3.76/g which stands 15.4 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest state in Colorado Springs on July 23, was priced at $3.46/g while the most expensive was $3.99/g– a difference of 53 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.13/g while the highest was $4.88/g.

As for the gas prices nationwide, prices have risen 2.1 cents per gallon from last week, coming to an average total of $3.55/g for July 24.

However, GasBuddy reports this is 78 cents per gallon lower than what prices were a year ago on this same day.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

July 24, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include:

Denver: $3.74/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Fort Collins: $3.83/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy reports the national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.83/g.