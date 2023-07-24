First human case of West Nile virus identified in Colorado

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- State health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus for 2023.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) stated the disease was found in a person in La Plata County.

The virus has already been found in seven counties throughout Colorado this season, including places such as Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld.

Following Colorado’s heavy rainfall this past couple of months, health officials state the unusually high mosquito activity, along with the known presence of the virus, has caused an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.

While most people infected with West Nile don’t have symptoms, others can develop a serious and potentially deadly illness. Those aged 60 years and older, and those with certain medical conditions, are at greater risk of serious illness.

To protect yourself, the CDPHE recommends:

Using insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents, visit the EPA’s information webpage.

Limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Spraying clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Eliminating standing water around your home weekly.

Mosquito-proofing your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.

You can find more information on the CDPHE’s West Nile virus webpage at the link here.