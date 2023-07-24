CSPD investigating road rage crash that has left 21-year-old paralyzed from the chest down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say they are investigating a crash that occurred on July 17, that left a 21-year-old motorcycle rider from Colorado Springs paralyzed.

Spence Alger of Colorado Springs, was riding his motorcycle alongside his two friends who were driving in cars on the night of July 17. Spence's friends then allege that a road rage incident involving a nearby driver, left the 21-year-old no choice but to ground his bike and crash into the pavement.

"It was a parents worst nightmare to get that phone call." explained Spence's father, Ralph.

As a result he suffered a broken spine right below his diaphragm, as well as an injury to his left lung. Now the Alger's oldest child is fighting to breathe on his own, and has been sedated on and off in the days since the accident at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

"Its hard to see your kid go through this, it's just heart wrenching, it really is." added Ralph.

Ralph, and his wife Nicole Alger, describe their son as someone with a "glowing" smile, and one who cares about the people in his life. He was an outdoorsmen, off-roading in his mango colored Jeep, riding his motorcycle, hiking and spending time with his friends.

"If you don't know Spence, look at the pictures. Look at his smile. That will tell you everything you need to know." says Ralph.

Upon waking up the day after the crash, his parents say he immediately asked if everyone else was "okay" and began writing on a white board, or texting on his phone, telling everyone in the room how much he loved them.

Now, the Pikes Peak State College student is working to get off of the ventilator, that's assisting his lung as it heals. Then he'll be working to get moved into a rehab home in Denver.

If you'd like to help the Algers with the unexpected costs on the road to recovery -- you can donate to the family's Go Fund Me, here, and visit Spence's Caring Bridge, here.