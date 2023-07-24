Skip to Content
Crews battling ‘May Fire’ west of Highway 115

today at 5:59 PM
Published 5:49 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a fire Monday afternoon not far from Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

According to the Forest Service, the fire has been named the 'May Fire' and is burning west of Fort Carson and Highway 115, and south of Cheyenne Mountain.

The fire was last reported at only one-tenth of an acre and is smoldering and creeping. Multiple resources have responded, including helicopter support.

According to the Forest Service, there are structures south of the fire but the potential hazard to them is low.

Tyler Dumas

